Ronnie Screwvala Reacts On Back To Back 'retirement' News By PV Sindhu & MS Dhoni

World champion P V Sindhu created a stir on Monday by posting "I Retire" on social media only to follow it up with a lengthy statement declaring that she would actually be saying goodbye to "the negativity, fear, and uncertainty" triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Producer-entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share that he was surprised to read the news but is glad that it is not true.

Screwvala also mentioned that 'back to back' retirement news both from — PV Sindhu and MS Dhoni, left him 'jolted'. 'You still have a long way to go,' Screwvala wrote on Twitter.

MS Dhoni's retirement news started trending when some players collected signed jersery from him. "Good to see you’ve got some jerseys left, everyone has been sneaking some jerseys from you," presenter Harsha Bhogle told Dhoni after Chennai’s 9 wicket win over Punjab. "Maybe they thought I am retiring, you know. I retired from international cricket, so they might be thinking I am retiring from IPL as well," Dhoni said.

"Definitely not, right?" was Bhogle’s next question. "Definitely not," Dhoni asserted.

Meanwhile, Sindhu is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics next year and on a break from the national training camp. She even flew to London, where the Olympic-hopeful trained with Gatorade Sports Science Institute's Rebecca. In her post, Sindhu explained that she was there to work on her recovery and nutrition, helping her train for the upcoming badminton tournaments. She will be next playing in BWF World Tour's Asian leg in January.

