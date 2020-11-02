PV Sindhu Says Getting Back Into Rhythm Was Easier For Her, Hopes To Do Well In Olympics

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, international badminton is still trying to regularize events and tournaments. With players and countries pulling out of events over health risks, many athletes have talked about training to get back into shape post the quarantine. In a recent interview, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu detailed her training after the quarantine and how it was not difficult for her to resume her workouts and get back on the court.

Also read | Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu graffiti revealed at Hans Raj Stadium in Jalandhar

PV Sindhu training: Sindhu on her post-quarantine workout

"It was fine," Sindhu said when asked about her training. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver-medalist was training from home and found things to keep herself busy. "I spent time playing with my nephew (sister’s son) and the family," Sinshu told LokMarg, adding that she even learned how to cook and paint.

Also read | PV Sindhu takes 2 month 'break' from national camp; now in UK for nutrition & recovery: PV Sindhu training

When asked about her training and getting back into rhythm, Sindhu added that because she was training at home already "it was not tough" for her. The 25-year-old star stated that it had taken her a few weeks to get used to it after getting back on the court. However, she maintained that it did not feel like she was starting from the beginning.

Also read | PV Sindhu wants to prioritize winning medals for India, says she doesn't need 'more money': Tokyo Olympics

"Definitely, when you are away from badminton and you do not connect with the shuttle, it will take time," Sindhu added, before saying that "getting the rhythm back was easier". Though she pulled out of the Denmark Open, she hopes to do well in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

"Well, the Tokyo Olympics, I hope to do well. We have tournaments before that in 2021," she explained. Additionally, she stated that going "one at a time" will be her mantra. Sindhu won the silver medal during the 2016 Rio Olympics, losing to Carolina Marin. Previously, Sindhu had spoken about aiming for the gold at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Also read | PV Sindhu father says Gopichand didn't take interest in training after 2018 Asian Games: PV Sindhu and Gopichand

Recently, Sindhu flew to London, where she trained with Gatorade Sports Science Institute's Rebecca. In her post, Sindhu explained that she was there to work on her recovery and nutrition, helping her train for the upcoming badminton tournaments. As she skipped the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, she will play the BWF World Tour's Asian leg in January. Per recent rules, Sindhu will not be getting a direct invitation to the World Tour Final.

(Image credits: PTI)