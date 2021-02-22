'Roohi' Song Panghat Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Foot-tapping Number Is All Things Horror & Fun

Roohi is a much-awaited horror comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma. After entertaining fans with the film’s poster and details, the makers finally unveiled a peppy track from the movie titled Panghat. The much-awaited song was released on Monday, February 22, 2021. Fans are sure going to tap their feet while listening to the music as it’s a perfect peppy number.

The song begins with Janhvi Kapoor posing with her veil down, while Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma walk in with swag holding garlands in their hands. The next scene shows Janvhi taking off her veil and starts singing the track. Janhvi looks stunning, dressed in a bride avatar donning a red sequenced lehenga. On seeing her, Rajkummar and Varun seem to have fallen in love with her as they try both try to marry her.

However, the song also features Janhvi Kapoor in a ghost avatar where she can be seen grooving with some more background dancers dressed in black outfits. The chemistry of the trio is truly unmissable. Janhvi has been stealing the hearts of her fans with her flawless expressions and movements.

While the actor also looks ravishing as she dons the bride/ghost outfit. Rajkummar and Varun also seem to be enjoying themselves beside Janhvi. The video ends with Janhvi winking at the camera and the lights go off. Watch the video below.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor's New 'Panghat' Song From 'Roohi' Coming Out On Monday!

Fans have been going gaga over this video, they took to the comment section to pen all things nice. They lauded the trio with heaps of praise. Netizens could not stop gushing over how addictive the music video and the lyrics are.

One of the users said, “Panghat pe aapka swagat hai!!! Really excited to see everyone go crazy on this track...M already grooving”. The other one wrote, “Jhanvi looks beautiful in this black dress”. Check out a few comments below.

More about the song

The song 'Panghat’ is sung by Asees Kaur, Divya Kumar and Sachin- Jigar. Sachin - Jigar also composed the music, the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Dinesh Vijan & Mrighdeep Singh Lamba produced the groovy track. Hardik Mehta helmed the track.

