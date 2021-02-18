Rajkummar Rao Announces Release Of 'Roohi' Trailer With A Witty Post; Watch

Now that the production and releases of films have begun in full swing, Rajkummar Rao has a few upcoming projects of his own. In his latest Instagram post, Rajkummar Rao shared a small clip from his upcoming film Roohi, that features himself along with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. While announcing the release of the trailer of his film, the actor has also shared a funny phrase that matches with the clip. Have a look at the clip and the caption, along with the reactions sent by his fans for this post.

Rajkummar Rao announces the release of Roohi trailer

Actors and filmmakers have been coming up with different and innovative ways to promote their films on social media. The latest post by Rajkummar Rao is one such example, which shows a small clip from Roohi, while the edited line on the video makes a funny reference to that clip. The video shows Rajkummar Rao peeping inside the house where Janhvi Kapoor is asleep with a smile on his face. The clip clearly shows that his character is smitten by the Janhvi’s character. He wrote in the caption of the post, “Only when she’s sleeping, maybe? ðŸ‘»â¤ï¸”#RoohiTrailer out now”.

The actor also announced in the caption that the film would be releasing in theatres on March 11, which is barely a month away. His fans were quick to react to this post and expressed their excitement for the trailer and the announced release date. Many of them also sent the ‘laughing’ emoticons in the comments, amused with the short clip and the comic reference.

Roohi has a star cast filled with popular actors, including Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and others. The upcoming venture is a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta under Maddok Films. The film was supposed to be released last year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a sudden halt to the production of this film. There were a lot of speculations about the release of this delayed movie, which is finally taking place after a long wait.

