Varun Sharma Explains 'unique' Red-hair Look In 'Roohi', Says It Was A 'collective Call'

On Wednesday, February 18, the makers of Roohi surprised fans with the trailer of the film starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in key roles. Ever since the launch of the trailer, netizens have been lauding Varun and Rajkummar’s banter as ghostbusters. With a bittersweet yet dynamic bond, the recently released Roohi trailer has created a massive buzz online.

However, one thing that caught the attention of the audience was Varun Sharma’s never-seen-before avatar. In the clip, Varun stuns audiences with his comic time and a spooky makeup with blood running down his face. What accentuated the eerie look was his red hair avatar, and now after the viewers happened to love Varun’s new look. The actor describes the red hair avatar and explains that it was a ‘collective call’ taken by the entire team of Roohi to add ‘uniqueness’ to his characters.

Varun Sharma elaborates, “It was Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (writer-producer), Dinesh Vijan (producer), Gautam Mehra (writer) and Hardik Mehta's (director) idea to try something new, quirky and fun. The red hair completely aced the look and everyone liked it. I have been receiving a lot of calls and messages about my hair. People are really liking it. I am glad that the collective call and the effort have paid off”.

About Roohi Trailer

The spooky Roohi trailer begins with an eerie voice-over describing the ghost bride who steps out to kidnap brides. The plot chronicles the life of a witch who will get salvation only if she marries a man. After the entire village is terrified by the ghost bride, both Varun and Rajkummar leave on a search hunt to save the village. The trailer features comic one-liners which have made many burst out into laughter. Check out the Roohi trailer below:

The upcoming comedy horror is helmed by Hardik Mehta and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films. Although the production of the film kick-started in 2019, the sudden COVID-19 lockdown resulted in several delays and interrupted Roohi’s release. Now, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on March 11.

