Janhvi Kapoor's New 'Panghat' Song From 'Roohi' Coming Out On Monday!

Roohi is an upcoming horror comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the trailer of the movie was dropped a few days ago and was hailed by fans of the actors. Now, Janhvi has shared a new update on the release of its first Panghat song.

Janhvi Kapoor unveils Panghat song poster from Roohi

Janhvi Kapoor has been quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than nine million followers. In her recent post, she unveiled the Panghat song poster. It will be the first track from Roohi movie. Janhvi is speculated to feature as the lead in the song. The makers also hinted at the latest “Pawri ho Rahi hai” trend as the photo has “Panghat par hai Pawri!” written.

Panghat song is expected to be sung by Asees Kaur, the artist who voiced tracks like Makhna, Ve Maahi, Hui Malang, Bolna, and more. The music will be composed by popular duo Sachin-Jigar, with the lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Touted to be a party anthem, Panghat song will drop on Monday.

Roohi release date and more

Roohi tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. It is set in a fictional town of North India. The film revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattanni who are stuck in a forest with Roohi. But there’s an insidious spirit following them with its feet turned backwards.

Roohi release date was initially set for March 20, 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The new date was April 17, however, it got delayed again to June 5 and then to February 17, 2021. Now, the Roohi release date is set for March 11, 2021. The movie will be releasing in theatres, being among the first big projects to arrive in cinemas after the pandemic.

The script is penned by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Gautam Mehra. The project hails from 2018’s hit horror-comedy Stree creator Dinesh Vijan under his Maddock Films banner. It is also bankrolled by Jio Studios and Singh Lamba. Pankaj Tripathi is also expected to make a cameo in the movie.

