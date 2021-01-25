CK Bose Shares Netaji's Portrait Unveiled By President Kovind, Congress & TMC Delete Posts

A section of social media and political parties expressed outrage on President Ram Nath Kovind unveiling the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 which will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas every year. TMC MP Mahua Moitra and West Bengal unit of Congress claimed that the president mistakenly unveiled the portrait of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who played the role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, instead of the original picture of Netaji Bose.

However, it was clarified that the portrait unveiled by the president is a coloured version of an original black and white picture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and not of actor Prosenjit as many claimed while expressing their outrage. The grandnephew of Netaji Chandra Kumar Bose stated that it was an original photograph of Netaji based on which renowned artist Paresh Maity drew the portrait which was unveiled at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Kovind.

This is the original photograph of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose, based on which renowned artist Shri #PareshMaity has drawn the portrait which was unveiled at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 23 Jan 2021, by Hon’ble President of India-Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/WTOHqtgs3p — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) January 25, 2021

The original picture of Netaji in the left vis-a-vis actor Prosenjit's still on the right:

TMC and Congress stand corrected

TMC MP Mahua Moitra ridiculed the president saying "God save this country because the government certainly can't". She mentioned the president's donation to Ram Mandir construction while bashing him over the portrait. Whereas West Bengal Congress took a jibe at the president doubting his education as it asked if the president unveiled actor Prosenjit's portrait instead of Netaji. However, as soon after the facts were out in public domain, Mahua Moitra and the West Bengal Congress both deleted the tweets.

Here are the deleted tweets:

(Deleted tweets' image courtesy: Shreejith Panickar Twitter @PanickarS)

Politics over Netaji's Legacy:

To commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary on January 23 this year, the Central Government decided to observe this day every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'. Soon after the Centre's decision, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the birth anniversary of Netaji will be celebrated as 'Desh Nayak Diwas' annually. The CM mocked the Central government asking "what is Parakram". She opined that Netaji was a 'Deshbhakt' and the star of the country, hence, the state government pays tribute to him by celebrating the day as 'Desh Nayak Diwas', instead of Parakram Diwas as stated by the Centre.

