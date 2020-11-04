Arnab Goswami's arrest a deplorable act of cowardice, says actor-MP Roopa Ganguly

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest became a massive talking point in the country, with heated condemnation to it. Not just netizens, there were strong reactions from notable names, including politicians, celebrities and journalists. Actor and Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly also expressed her disapproval of the incident and called it a ‘deplorable act of cowardice.’

Roopa Ganguly condemns Arnab’s arrest

Taking to Twitter, Roopa Ganguly termed it as ‘an attempt to silence the voice of press and media’. She also wrote that she condemned the ‘violation of basic rights’ as she highlighted that media and press were ‘quintessential pillars of the constitution.’

An attack or an attempt to silence the voice of #press and #media is an deplorable act an act of cowardice.

I condemn this act #ArnabGoswami #RepublicTV https://t.co/K3SnOPGJQ2 — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) November 4, 2020

The Mahabharat actor also responded in agreement to Home Minister Amit Shah’s tweet in support of Arnab Goswami. The leader had hit out Congress and its allies for ‘shaming democracy’. He hit out at the 'blatant misuse of state power' and termed it as an 'attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.' Amit Shah also had written that it brought memories of the Emergency era.

Roopa Ganguly hoped the right punishment is meted out for such acts.

People or organisations who have had the audacity to overlook the nation's point of view or have tried to conceal or erase facts, should be tried and punished for such acts.

I am appalled at such an act.#WeAreWithArnab #ArnabGoswami #RepublicVsLobbies — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) November 4, 2020

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Harsh Vardhan and many other leaders also condemned the incident with strong reactions.

While netizens expressed their fury and termed the arrest as ‘Gunda Raj', protests were held at places across the nation, like Army veterans leading a march at Jantar Mantar and more.

Arnab Goswami arrested

Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted and dragged from his residence in Mumbai’s Pare on Wednesday. His wife, senior Editor at Republic Media Network, Samyabrata Ray Goswami and son too were also manhandled in the process. The police officials informed that Raigad Police had arrested him over a 2018 abetment to suicide case under Section 306 and other sections.

Arnab Goswami was taken into a van and later pushed into another van. After reaching Alibag police station, Arnab Goswami displayed his show of strength with a victory sign and asserted, “We will win.” In the latest, he came out after his medical examination had been underway for 3 hours. He was taken to the Alibag court

