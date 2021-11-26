'RRR': Alia Bhatt To Have Shortest Role Of Her Career In Ram Charan-starrer? Read Details

Alia Bhatt has been the leading lady in every film she has worked in. The actor made her debut in the 2012 film Student Of The Year and was last seen in Kalank. Despite having a number of stars in any film, Alia has always been the centre of attraction. However, the actor is reportedly going to have very little screen time in SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR in contrary to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Here is why Alia Bhatt agreed to such a short role.

As per a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the upcoming Ram Charan and Jr NTR starter RRR for no more than 15 minutes. According to one of the directors, with whom Alia worked in the recent past, RRR will mark the shortest role of her career. The director was puzzled why would Alia reduce herself to a junior artist when she has been the leading lady in almost every film.

Alia Bhatt on her few-minutes-long role in RRR

The same director further revealed Alia Bhatt is very determined about her work and had a dream of working with two ace directors. The director revealed that the Raazi star wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli ever since she made her debut in 2012. The actor did not care about the length of her role in RRR just as long as she was working with Rajamouli.

Details about Alia Bhatt's role in RRR

Meanwhile, the makers of RRR are busy with the film's promotion. From receiving positive reviews for the trailer from the audience to unveiling its powerful tracks, the team is indulged in making the film reach new heights. Alia Bhatt will play the role of Sita in the upcoming action drama. The actor unveiled her most anticipated first look from the film earlier this year. Alia donned a green saree with golden jewellery and also had curly hair. Her serious look hinted at her intense yet beautiful character in the film. A glimpse of the actor was also there in the film's official trailer.

Watch the RRR trailer here:

