Rs. 2000 Crore Opening? Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Draws 95 Million Views In 24 Hrs: Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is breaking records. From 'pleading them to watch his film Sonchirya' to witnessing a whopping 95 million viewers on the digital platform — unfortunately it was his demise that attracted such numbers. According to the reports, Disney+ Hotstar drew 95 million viewers in the first 24 hours of the film's release.

Ormax Media, a viewership tracking and consulting firm told a leading tabloid that the 'figures are just an estimate' and on that basis alone, they can confirm that Mukesh Chhabra directorial got a 'massive opening'. If viewership is compared to the theatre ticket price, then some reports suggest that Dil Bechara got around Rs. 2000 crore opening day earning (Note: If average ticket price of PVR cinemas across India was Rs. 207). But if the average ticket price is taken Rs. 100, then the movie would have collected Rs. 950 crores on an opening day (much, much higher than the previous highest-grossing films)

More than 130M people watched #SushanthSinghRajput’s #DilBechara on Hotstar. HISTORIC feat, would be extremely difficult for any biggie to come even close to this staggering numbers. Film has defeated Hollywood biggie like #Extraction which garnered 95M views on its first 4 week. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 27, 2020

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Mid-Day that the film would've done 'exceedingly well in the theatres' as good films 'always find appreciation'. Adarsh also compared Sushant's film with Anand (1971) or Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978) that held a similar emotional note.

#DilBechara is available free on hotstar, anyone can watch it without subscribing to the platform. This policy is also helping the film to shatter all viewership records. Please do not watch the pirated version, watch it on the platform itself and create more history 👍 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 27, 2020

More than 130M people watched #DilBechara on Hotstar. The HISTORIC feat, would be extremely difficult for any biggie to come even close to these staggering numbers. The film has defeated Hollywood biggie like #Extraction which garnered 95M views on its first 4 weeks.. — T-316 (@tminus316) July 28, 2020

Dil Bechara was helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios while the music was composed by AR Rahman. Dil Bechara was inspired by John Green's novel titled The Fault in Our Stars. It was adapted into a Hindi remake by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

