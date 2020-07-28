Shekhar Kapur fumes at 2017 article mocking Sushant Singh Rajput, dares, 'prove me insane'

Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut have been fuming at blind items (negative reports written without naming those involved) after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was at the receiving end of many such articles. However, some of the stories were not even ‘blind’ and some even openly mocked the late star. As the PK actor mocking one such feature went viral, numerous other stars like Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani vented out their anger at the reportage.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Slams A Publication That Mocked Sushant Singh Rajput’s Literary Tweets

Shekhar Kapoor furious at report on Sushant

Shekhar Kapur too lashed out at the person who had written it, and expressed his regret about being clueless about something like this going on. The filmmaker, who was to cast Sushant in the shelved Paani, termed Sushant’s quotes as a ‘brilliant introspection of a young man's enquiring mind’. He called the journalist ‘dumb’ and urged the person to stand up and ‘reveal yourself’, while daring to prove that the director was ‘insane too.’

Here’s the post

OMG! I never realised this was going on. Each one of those Sushant’s quote is a brilliant introspection of a young mans enquiring mind. I want to take on that dumb f of a journalist who wrote this. Stand up, whoever you are, and try and prove that I am insane now. Reveal urself! — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 27, 2020

Meera Chopra too slammed the report as ‘highly insensitive’ and called it ‘heights of shamelessness .’ The actor sought that the person be ‘held accountable’ for making a ‘mockery’ of a person.

This article is highly insensitive. Infact i would say heights of shamelessness. Whoever has written it should be held accountable for making a mockery of a person. https://t.co/mH8nocAXhv — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 27, 2020

READ: 'Hit New Low': Kangana Ranaut Slams Taapsee Pannu On Sharing 'edited Fake Video'

In the article, numerous social media posts where Sushant had shared quotes like “To cure a sane man is way more difficult than dealing with one’s own insanity”, “We don’t know known unknowns, unknown knowns and unknowns unknown, which are almost everything there is to know and still” were listed with a sarcastic taken on it. The article mocked Sushant with words like ‘is an alien inhabiting his brain?’” and “Now our tomorrows are in jeopardy thanks to his yesterday’s tweets.”

Sharing the article on Facebook, Sushant had then appreciated their attempts to ‘mock’ him but pointed out how even Joel C. Rosenberg, M.C. Escher, and Jean-Paul Sartre were mocked in the process, as he had given credits before his posts.

Team Kangana wrote that the attitude of disagreeing with thoughts beyond one’s comprehension and stating that the person should ‘cease to exist’ needed to change. Apurva wrote that the article ‘spun them all to make him seem insane.'

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family reportedly is unhappy with the depression angle that is being associated with his death, that took place on June 14. As per sources, they claimed to have no knowledge of him suffering from any psychological issues. They have approached the Patna police and did not rule out the conspiracy angle in the case, as per reports.

READ: Ranvir Shorey Calls Out 'The Gang', Accuses Them Of Spreading Rumours, Lies And More; Read

READ: Rahman Says 'let's Move On' After Shekhar Kapur Comments Bollywood Can't Handle His Talent

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.