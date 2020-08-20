Rumi Jaffrey Quizzed By ED Over Casting Sushant; Asked If Rhea Made Herself An Add-on

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey, who received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier pertaining to financial deals with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been asked to submit all documents relating to any communications made with SSR regarding upcoming film projects.

This development comes as ED continues to probe Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in siphoning off money from Sushant's account as alleged by KK Singh and in pursuance of the PMLA case registered by the central agency in the matter.

Republic TV, on Thursday, accessed the details of the summons issued to Rumi Jaffrey. Alongside submitting documents of any communication with Sushant, Rumi Jaffrey has also been asked to bring bank documents and Income Tax Returns (ITR) records. Rumi Jaffrey was rumoured to be in talks with Sushant & Rhea for an upcoming film project before the actor's mysterious death.

Republic accesses details of ED's summons to Rumi Jaffrey

According to the documents accessed by Republic TV, filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey has been asked to provide details of the following:

If any contract was signed with Sushant Singh Rajput. If any fee was paid to Sushant Any advance payment or signing amount was given to Sushant If any contract was signed and advance payment was made then what was the mode of payment Records of financing of the upcoming movie eg bankers and financers Was Rhea paid any advance for the film? Did Rhea take a professional decision on behalf of Sushant and put a condition that Sushant will act in a film only if she is the lead actress

Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced its order on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe into Sushant's death and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to co-operate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

