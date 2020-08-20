Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On SC Verdict In Sushant's Probe; Drags In CBI's Unsolved Case

Issuing his first response a day after Supreme Court's verdict to hand over the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to CBI, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that Maharashtra government should accept the decision and cooperate with the central agency. On August 19, while hearing the petition of actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of case related to Sushant's death from Patna Police to Mumbai Police, the top Court ruled that Bihar government's recommendations for a CBI probe were valid.

Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar opined that he is 'sure' MVA government will respect the judgment of the apex court, however, he raked up a pending investigation by the CBI. Casting aspersions on the central agency, the NCP supremo mentioned Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

I am sure the Maharashtra Govt will respect the judgement of the Supreme Court to handover Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation process. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 20, 2020

I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case also under investigation by the #CBI which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 20, 2020

Pawar vs Pawar in NCP

Earlier on Wednesday, in what seemed to be a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar hailed the decision even as the Maharashtra government's arguments in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court. Parth Pawar who suffered a big defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls had earlier met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on July 27 seeking a CBI probe into the death of Sushant.

Reacting to Parth's statement, NCP leader Rohit Pawar said he is proud of the Mumbai police. When reporters sought his cousin Rohit Pawar’s response on the tweet, he said, “I do not know what Parth tweeted and why he did so, but we are proud of the Mumbai police and we trust them."

NCP chief had earlier mocked his own grand-nephew Parth Pawar for his demand to refer the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI. Stating that he doesn't give any importance to the statements made by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, the NCP supremo termed him as "immature". Asserting that he knows Mumbai Police for the last 50 years, Pawar affirmed full faith in the probe conducted by the former.

Supreme Court's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. Justice Hrishikesh Roy in his verdict said that the apex court is ordering a CBI probe and added that the FIR by Bihar Police is valid. "It is a court-ordered CBI investigation. Maharashtra govt must comply and assist," the top court said.

It is to be noted that the Bihar government has already given its nod to a CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed.

