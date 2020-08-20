Sushant's Family Lawyer Warns Actor's Self-appointed Proxies; 'father KK Singh The Heir'

After Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh issued a statement that he is the legal heir of Sushant, KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh has warned those who are claiming to be legal representatives of Sushant to refrain from making any claims and statements on behalf of the late actor.

"The family of Sushant observed two disturbing things in the past few days. Sushant's CA started making statements on behalf of Sushant and his statements somehow showed he was trying to help the accused. Some lawyers came on television and started claiming they represent Sushant. Even if the lawyer was a representative of Sushant, then that is a privilege communication, today when Sushant is not alive then their engagement with him stands null and void. Today if that lawyer claims she represents Sushant and is wanting to disclose privileged communication with Sushant if at all it happened, then that lawyer has no right to make any statement about Sushant without the permission of the legal heir, Sushant's father. Some even claimed they belong to the family and making statements on behalf of the family, so our client KK Singh wanted to make it clear that he is the legal heir," Vikas Singh said.

"Any lawyer or any Chartered Account wants to make statements on behalf of Sushant cannot do so without the permission of Sushant's father," he added.

After the Supreme Court verdict, father KK Singh had issued a statement, where he clearly mentioned that he is the 'legal heir' of his late son. He said that no lawyer, chartered accountant, or any other person is allowed to represent Sushant without his consent.

Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

