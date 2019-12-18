Shraddha Kapoor And Athiya Shetty's Fashion Face-off: Who Wore The Maxi Dress Better?

Shraddha Kapoor and Athiya Shetty are two Bollywood divas who are known for their impeccable sense of fashion and diverse movie choices. Recently, one fashion trend which has been doing rounds in Bollywood is wearing similar outfits. On multiple occasions, celebrities have been spotted wearing either identical outfits or strikingly similar ones. The two celebrities who were in a similar situation is the charming Shraddha and gorgeous Athiya. Both of them opted for a printed maxi dress. Take a look and decide who wore it better.

1: Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha opted for a printed white maxi dress for a promotion event. The actor went for a flowy georgette maxi dress. The Half Girlfriend actor opted for a halter neck dress that is cinched at the waist. She paired the whole ensemble with nude stilettoes. She went for minimal makeup with blush pink lips. She opted for a mid-parted sleek ponytail. The dress had bareback and ribbon details at the side.

2: Athiya Shetty:

Athiya opted for a printed maroon maxi dress. She went for a Saaksha and Kinni outfit. The dress had a sweetheart neckline with straps. The ensemble was cinched at the waist and had a flowy bottom. The actor opted for tan coloured flat sandals. Athiya went for mid-parted cascading curls. She paired the whole look with just bracelets. She also went for minimal makeup with nude lips.

