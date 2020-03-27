Ruslaan Mumtaz And Wife Nirali Welcome Baby Boy, Fans Pour In Wishes And Blessings

As India continues to take measures to fight the novel Coronavirus, it seems like television actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife, have now got a reason to smile as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy in the early hours of March 26, 2020. To make the news public, Ruslaan Mumtaaz shared a series of pictures of the newly-born and penned a heartfelt note with it. Here are the details.

Fans shower blessings on Ruslaan and Nirali

Recently, Ruslaan Mumtaz took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of his newly-born. As seen in the first picture, Ruslaan is seen flashing a big smile, as he plays with his child with wife Nirali Mehta. In the second picture, Ruslaan can be seen as having a father-son moment with his child. Take a look at the pictures:

With the pictures shared, Ruslaan Mumtaz wrote "6-03-2020: CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED 👶 I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for at least 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my Chota baby is a superhero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children."

Since the news was made public, fans of Ruslaan Mumtaz have been showering their blessings on the couple and wishing them well for their new journey. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Ruslaan Mumtaz blessed with baby boy amid coronavirus lockdown, actor shares pics. Ruslaan Mumtaz shared pictures of his newborn son on social media.https://t.co/N7Co5MOvgH#ruslaanmumtaz — ravi kumar desu (@ravikumardesu1) March 26, 2020

Congratulations to the amazing couple!! — Sanjana varma (@sanjanavarma5) March 27, 2020

