Ruslaan Mumtaz Reveals That He Is Ready To Welcome A CHOTA BABY With Wife Nirali Mehta

Congratulations are being showered in abundance for actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali Mehta as the duo is pregnant. The couple is expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Ruslaan Mumtaz announced the new revealing that the baby is due in April this year.

Ruslaan Mumtaz's post had him holding his wife’s baby bump. The picture was shared with a heartfelt message. In the caption, Ruslaan Mumtaz can be seen explaining how he met his wife 16 years ago and how she was a small kid at that time.

However, now she has become a strong independent woman and the small kid in her is long gone. But that place will now be filled with the new little member who will be born soon.

Check out Ruslaan Mumtaz’s post here:

Even Nirali Mehta took to Instagram to announce the good news with everyone. The duo is all smiles in the picture. Nirali, while sharing the picture, wrote how she is just trusting the magic of new beginnings.

Check out Nirali Mehta’s post here:

About Ruslaan Mumtaz

Ruslaan Mumtaz made his Bollywood debut in the year 2007 with the movie MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. He didn’t have a successful Bollywood career but the actor then switched to the small screen and daily soaps which worked out well for him.

His notable work includes Tere Sang: A Kidult Love Story, Dangerous Ishhq. He was part of shows like Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Balika Vadhu and Laal Ishq.

