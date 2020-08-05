Ryan Reynolds Shares 'secret Reynolds Cut' Of Green Lantern, Mocks DC's Snyder Cut

Actor Ryan Reynolds is known to be quite a prankster in Hollywood. Long before he came to be known as Marvel's Deadpool, he starred as the lead in DC's Green Lantern. Continuing on to his joke earlier about starring in alternate versions of DC films, Reynolds released a 'secret Reynolds Cut' of Green Lantern on his social media which also features Tom Cruise.

Ryan Reynolds shares a 'Reynolds Cut' of Green Lantern, mocks DC

In the video shared on his Instagram, the first scene is from the post-credits scene of Deadpool 2 where Deadpool shoots Ryan Reynolds while he is reading the Green Lantern script. One of the scenes also features Tom Cruise replacing Reynolds as Hal Jordan and becoming a superhero. It then shows a crossover of Green Lantern with the Justice League gang.

The video further shows footage from Deadpool films, Tom Cruise's movies, and Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of Justice League. The video is a joke about a crossover between the Green Lantern and DC's Zack Snyder Cut. Ryan Reynolds wrote in the caption, "Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible, we made some difficult and judicious cuts". [sic]

Fans were fascinated with the video and joined in on the joke in the comments section. One user wrote, "Stop messing with us, Ryan! Just tell us that you are Green Lantern in Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueðŸ˜‚ðŸ’š". Mocking Green Lantern, another user wrote, "How is this legitimately better than the actual movie". Another user tagged Ryan Reynolds' cut as "Oscar-worthy!".

I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

Just hours before sharing the video, Ryan Reynolds took to his Twitter to say that although he does everything that Dwayne Johnson tells him to do, he will not be playing the Hawkman in Black Adam. He further added that he would love to be in Zack Snyder's Justice League cut. The actor further joked that he has heard he is already in it.

He has been quite vocal about the failure of Green Lantern. He even revealed that he has never seen the final movie and when a fan asked him if he should watch it, Ryan told him to walk away. It has been 9 years since the film's release and the actor continues to take digs at it through his social media and Marvel's Deadpool.

