Ryan Reynolds 'does Not Understand' Hugh Jackman's Friendship Day Post

Internet is witness to the push and pull relationship of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The two often exchange words on each other’s posts, as per reports. The two were once caught in a Deadpool VS Wolverine debate and even netizens couldn’t decide which side to pick. However, reports suggest that their witty arguments on Instagram have kept everyone entertained.

Hugh Jackman's post for friendship day

On the eve of International Friendship Day, Hugh Jackman took the opportunity to recall his relationship with his real bestie for life Gus Worland. The two have been friends since decades and continue to share the bond. Hugh wrote a heart-warming caption for Gus which read, “Happy International Best Friends Day! #tbt #itwas1989 #gotcha4life.”

Check out his post-

In the picture, one can see a young Hugh Jackman with Gus, the picture is still captured from an old video. The two are wearing dapper suits and smiling brightly. Hugh created a collage of the two stills and shared it on the day. However, the comments section was filled with surprise and people started asking about Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds noticed the post as fans tagged him the comments section. He wrote a witty comment which read, “I don’t understand”. This received several vivid reactions from fans of the two. His comment was shared multiple times on social media platforms.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's push and pull relationship continues-

Some fans reacted to the post which didn't have Ryan in it-

This fan sums it all

Another Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman moment

Before this, Hugh Jackman had shared about his Emmy nomination on his Instagram account. Ryan Reynolds sent him a video while congratulating him for his Emmy nomination. In the video, which was shared by the Logan actor, Ryan Reynolds can be heard congratulating Hugh Jackman for receiving an Emmy nomination. Ryan Reynolds proceeds to say that it is ‘crazy’ and joked that Hugh Jackman doesn’t deserve the nomination. Hugh Jackman, on his social media, wrote that Ryan ‘looked a bit green’ after finding out about the nominations.

