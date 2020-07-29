Ryan Reynolds Blames The Infamous Leak For Delay In Deadpool 3, Celebrates 'Leakaversary'

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds celebrated the 6th anniversary of the infamous leak of the test footage of his film, Deadpool. He celebrated the ‘leakaversary’ and revealed what is the reason behind the delay in Deadpool 3. Reynolds took to his Twitter account and shared a hilarious spoof video titled unsolved leaks which is similar to the show Unsolved Mysteries. Check out the hilarious video.

Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Leakaversary'

It’s why the next #Deadpool film is taking so long. Still trying to solve this. Happy #Leakaversary pic.twitter.com/w6Ld5NhKYu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 28, 2020

Ryan Reynolds, on his Twitter account, revealed that he is still trying to solve the mystery behind who leaked the footage six years back. On his Twitter, he wrote, “It’s why the next #Deadpool film is taking so long. Still trying to solve this. Happy #Leakaversary” before sharing the hilarious video. In the video, his board of clues which first featured last year on the fifth anniversary of the leak was also seen.

Last year, Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram account and shared a board of possible suspects with conspiracy-yarn threading all the characters together. On the board, his wife Blake Lively, Deadpool director Tim Miller, Reynolds' best friend Hugh Jackman, amongst others, were seen. The board featured the words ‘Who leaked 5 years ago’, ‘inside job??’ and ‘70% sure not me’ were also present. He also added the words ‘July 28, 2014 footage leaked’ on the board.

While Ryan Reynolds had stated that Deadpool 3 is in motion, however, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, a few months back, stated that Marvel Studios is to be blamed for Deadpool 3 not seeing the light of the day. While talking to a news portal, Liefeld stated that the character of Deadpool does not really fit with Marvel’s usual movie formula. Hence, the movie has been put on the backburner. The first two Deadpool movies were a huge success and were two of the highest-grossing superhero films. However, he is not sure about the fate of Deadpool 3 and when it will start its production process.

Ryan Reynolds had previously mentioned that the makers were planning to spice up Deadpool’s suit a bit for the second installation of the film. He shared a picture of the new suit and stated that there were additional paneling to his new suit. Ryan Reynolds’ new Deadpool suit features additional paneling at the arms, on the back as well as near its legs. However, he mentioned that he backed out at the last minute and decided to go with the original suit.

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynolds Instagram)

