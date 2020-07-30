Hugh Jackman Jokes That His Emmy Nomination Made Ryan Reynolds ‘a Bit Green’

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been frenemies for a long time. Their famous social media feud has been very popular. The actors troll each other mercilessly on social media and keep their fans entertained with their antics. Recently, Hugh Jackman received an Emmy nomination for HBO’s Bad Education under the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category. However, his ‘friend’ Ryan Reynolds seems to be ‘devastated’ after he learnt about the news.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman Continues His Feud With Ryan Reynolds With Deadpool-Wolverine Cake

Ryan Reynolds’ congratulates Hugh Jackman for his Emmy nomination

Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram account and shared a video that Ryan Reynolds sent him while congratulating him for his Emmy nomination. In the video, which was shared by the Logan actor, Ryan Reynolds can be heard congratulating Hugh Jackman for receiving an Emmy nomination. Ryan Reynolds proceeds to say that it is ‘crazy’ and joked that Hugh Jackman doesn’t deserve the nomination. Hugh Jackman, on his social media, wrote that Ryan ‘looked a bit green’ after finding out about the nominations.

ALSO READ: 'Queer Eye' Bags 7 Emmy Nominations, Tan France & JVN Share Their Excitement On Instagram

There you have it guys, #RyanReynolds is devastated after knowing that #HughJackman is nominated for the Emmy!😂😂

I love theeemm!!

Source: Enews YouTube Channel pic.twitter.com/FsZ3nhrn1g — ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ (@IgPosting) July 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Emmy Nominations 2020: Record Number Of Black Actors Receive Award Nominations

Earlier, Hugh Jackman spoke to a reputed entertainment portal and revealed that it feels good to wake up with the news. He thanked the Television Academy for not just nominating him for the award but also making the moment possible. When asked if Ryan Reynolds had messaged him after the news broke, he stated that had not received a congratulatory message from the actor.

However, he mentioned that Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively did send him a message. He read the message on the virtual call and stated that Blake revealed that Ryan is devastated. In the message, Lively jokingly revealed that her husband has refused to get out of bed for the next three days. The Gossip Girl actor even thanked Hugh Jackman for giving her the ‘greatest gift’ by ensuring that her husband stays in the bed. Hugh Jackman further added that is all he got from Blake. When asked if the feud between the two actors would ever come to an end, Jackman claimed that he is ready for the feud to come to an end, only if Ryan Reynolds comes to his house and apologises.

When Hugh-Ryan called a truce

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds had recently called a truce just for a day to participate in the All In challenge. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, in a video, stated that their feud has been going on "for generations". They also revealed the reason behind the feud saying that while one of them decided to launch a gin brand, the other went for coffee. They, however, came to a truce for the good cause saying that only a pandemic can get them to try and co-operate with one another.

Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge. So, I nominate, legendary Astronaut, @Cmdr_Hadfield, Soccer Superstar, @AshleyLawrence - and just to screw with him... @RealHughJackman. (WHAAT? A challenge inside a challenge.) https://t.co/9RKgI0G1X5 pic.twitter.com/pyFG5Agstr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2020

ALSO READ: Only A Pandemic Could Make It Happen: Ryan Reynolds On Collaborating With Hugh Jackman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.