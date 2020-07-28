Can Varun, Katrina & Arjun Bring Back The 'Saajan' Charm If It's Made In Bollywood Today?

Saajan is one of the classic Bollywood romance drama of the 1990s. The movie had the iconic trio, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit. The latter two were one of the most popular onscreen couples of the 90s and them being in Saajan also worked wonders for the film. Not to mention, Salman Khan brought his own charm to the film.

The plot of Saajan revolves around two friends, Aman and Akash who were brought up as brothers. Aman is physically challenged but bears the beautiful gift of poetry writing and writes under the pen name of Sagar. On the other, Akash is more of a stud and womanizer who has many fans in the city. By a twist of fate, they both fall in love with the same girl called Pooja but are willing to sacrifice their love for the sake of the other. It is now up to Pooja to reveal the love of her life. Here’s a list of present-day actors who would be perfect for a reboot version of Saajan.

Aman Verma- Arjun Kapoor

He was an orphan boy who was adopted by the Verma’s as their own son. He is physically challenged but blessed with the gift of poetry writing. Being similar in built and physique and able to portray and introvert character, Arjun Kapoor seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: sanjay_dutt_06 Instagram, Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Akash Verma- Varun Dhawan

He is Verma’s own son who grew up to be a womanizer and a carefree person. However, he loves Aman like his own brother and is ready to sacrifice his love for him. Having played roles this on-screen in movies like Student of the Year and Judwa, Varun Dhawan will be able to breathe life into this character.

Image credit: beingsalmankhan.ofcl Instagram, Varun Dhawan Instagram

Pooja Saxena- Katrina Kaif

She is a fan of Aman’s poetry and corresponds with him through letters. However, she is also attracted to the suave and charming Akash. Being a great actor, Katrina Kaif might be just the person for this role.

Image credit: madhuridixtlove.fp Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Rajiv Verma- Amitabh Bachchan

He is a successful businessman and the father of Aman and Akash. A legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan seems just the actor for this role.

Image credit: Kader_Khan_003 Instagram ,amitabhbachchan.ab Instagram

Kamla Verma- Jaya Bachchan

She is Rajiv’s wife and the mother of Akash and Aman. Who could be better as Rajiv’s wife than Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan’s wife!

Image credit: youme.cinema Instagram, bollydiaris.id Instagram

Meneka- Kriti Sanon

She is Pooja’s friend who insults Aman due to his bad attitude. She also instigates Pooja against Aman and Akash. Having great acting skills, Kriti Sanon seems just the person to essay this role.

Image credit: cineprofile.ofc Instagram, Kriti Sanon Instagram

