Can You See Roshan Mathew As Joey Go 'How You Doin?' In FRIENDS' South Indian Remake?

Friends is one of the most popular sitcoms in Hollywood which still has a huge fan base. The iconic group of six people forever hanging out at Central Perk is even nostalgia for many. The plot is based on three girls and three guys who navigate through life, career, love, loss and friendship while living in New York City. If this popular sitcom is remade using South Indian cast, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the roles.

Rachel Green- Pooja Hegde

Rachel is the new addition to the group who comes to Central Perk after running away from her wedding. She used to be a spoilt, rich girl who later turns into an independent woman with a successful career. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, something which Rachel is also credited for in the show, Pooja Hedge might be just the person for this role.

Image credit: RachelGreenforever Instagram, Pooja Hegde Instagram

Monica Geller- Rashmika Mandanna

Monica Geller is a successful chef who has a hard time tolerate any mess. She is a clean-freak and also likes the mother hen of the group. Being a skilled actor, Rashmika Mandanna seems perfect to essay this role on screen.

Image credit: Monica_Geller_ Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Phoebe Buffay- Nazriya Nazim Fahadh

Phoebe is the oddball of the group whose poor singing skills and boho looks is her defining factors. She is also known for being a nature-lover and someone who has had a rough childhood. Having performed such a role before, Nazriya Nazim might be able to breathe life into this character.

Image credit: ChanlerBings'friends Instagram, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Instagram

Ross Geller- Rana Daggubati

He is a palaeontologist who is often mocked by his friends because of his obsession with dinosaurs. He is Monica’s older brother and known to end up getting divorced often. Rana Daggubati seems like just the person for this role.

Image credit: RossGeller____ Instagram, Rana Daggubati Instagram

Chandler Bing- Dhanush

He is Ross’s best friend since college and became a part of the group through him. He is known for his witty and sarcastic replies which often annoys the group. A great actor, Dhanush seems ideal tp play this role for a remake in South India.

Image credit: ChandlerBings'friends Instagram, Dhanush Instagram

Joey Tribbiani- Roshan Matthew

Joey is a laidback out of work actor who is known for his womanizing skills and comparatively less IQ. However, he never backs out when his friends need him. Having already portrayed a laid back character in Choked, Roshan Matthew seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: friendsforever Instagram, Roshan Matthew Instagram

Janice- Shruti Haasan

She is an old flame of Chandler who keeps recurring throughout all the seasons at various points in the life of the friends. Janice is known for her annoying laugh and nasal voice. Maggie Wheeler’s iconic role might be just the one for Shruti Haasan.

Image credit: ChandlerBings'friends Instagram, Shruti Haasan Instagram

Gunther- Siddharth

He is the manager of the coffee shop, Central Perk where all the friends hang out. He is a very weird fellow who has an enormous crush on Rachel so much so that when she tries to flirt with him once just to get information out of him, Gunther faints. Being a great actor, Siddharth will be perfect to play this extremely weird character.

Image credit: friendsforever Instagram, Siddharth Instagram

