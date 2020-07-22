Can Taapsee, Tripti & Alaya Be The Perfect Angels In Hindi Version Of 'Charlie's Angels'?

Charlie’s Angels 2019 is a reboot of the old movie which released in 2000. The recent one is directed by Elizabeth Banks and is an action-comedy. A new generation of Angels working for Townsend Agency as spies. Their new mission to make sure a budding scientist is safe from the likes of international smugglers and terrorists. However, their plan goes awfully wrong after one of their own becomes a traitor. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here is a list of the cast who might be perfect for the role.

Sabina Wilson- Taapsee Pannu

She is one of the two Angels who have been assigned the case of protecting the young scientist. She is a bit immature, wild and rebellious. Having worked in movies like Badla, Taapsee Pannu may be perfect to essay this role of a spy.

Image credit: Charlie's Angels Instagram, Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Jane Kano- Tripti Dimri

She is the other Angel who has been assigned the same case as Sabina. She was also a former MI-^ agent who later worked for the Townsend Agency. After playing romantic heroines on screen, it will be interesting to see Tripti Dimri fit into this action role.

Image credit: Ella Balinska Instagram, Tripti Dimri Instagram

Elena Houghlin- Alaya F

She is the young scientist who discovers an energy source which she names Calisto Project, By the end of the movie, she is recruited as one of the Angels. Alaya F portrayed a similar happy-go-lucky, dewy eyed girl who is forced to grow up under the given circumstances in Jawaani Jaaneman and she might be best for this role.

Image credit: Naomi Scott Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Rebekah Bosley- Deepika Padukone

She is a former Angel who becomes one of Charlie’s assistants and is also the first woman Bosley of the group. Needless to say, Deepika Padukone being a boss woman seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: Elizabeth Banks Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Langston- Ishaan Khatter

He is Elena’s co-worker who becomes entangled in the mess. He also has a romantic relationship with Jane. With similar curly hair and boy-next-door vibe, Ishaan Khatter might be just the person for this role.

Image credit: Noah Centino Instagram, Ishaan Khatter Instagram

John Bosley- Anupam Kher

He is the first and original assistant of Charlie who is retiring at the start of the movie. Being a great actor used to playing double roles, Anupam Kher seems the best candidate for this role.

Image credit: Patrick Stewart Instagram, Anupam Kher Instagram

Alexander Brok- Ranbir Kapoor

He is the owner of the company that Elena works for. later it is revealed that he is involved in criminal activities and had Elena design Calisto for this purpose. It will be interesting to see Ranbir Kapoor essay a truly villainous character.

Image credit: Sam Clafin Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

