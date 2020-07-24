Can You See Ananya As Elle Running 'Kissing Booth' In The Movie's Bollywood Remake?

The Kissing Booth is a popular Netflix movie based on teenage drama. The plot revolves around two best friends, Elle and Lee who have some ground rules for their friendship. However, things go awry between them when Elle falls for Lee’s older brother Noah and defies one of the rules. Not to mention, Noah comes with his own set of problems like being a womanizer.

But everything ends well as Lee comes to accept Elle’s relationship with Noah and the couple confess their love to each other. If this romcom Netflix movie is remade with a Bollywood cast, here’s a list of actors who might perfect for it.

Elle Evans- Ananya Panday

She is the protagonist of the movie and the best friend of Lee. It is her love life with Lee’s older brother that becomes the plot of The Kissing Booth. Known for portraying teenage roles wonderfully on-screen, Anaya Panday seems like just the person for this role.

Image credit: Joey King Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram

Lee Flynn- Siddhant Chaturvedi

He is Elle’s best friend since childhood who has a problem with her dating his older brother. However, by the end of the movie, he slowly comes to terms with it. Being a good actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi seems perfect to portray this character.

Image credit: Joel Courtney Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Noah Flynn- Vicky Kaushal

He is the older brother of Lee and childhood crush of Elle. He is also a popular student in school who is known for his good looks. Known for his amazing acting skills and charming personality, Vicky Kaushal might be just the person for this role.

Image credit: Jacob Elordi Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Mrs Flynn- Soni Razdan

She is the mother of Lee and Noah and was also the best friend of Elle’s mother. It is because of their friendship that Lee and Elle are also best friends. Having portrayed motherly roles on screen in several movies, Soni Razdan might be able to breathe life into this character.

Image credit: Molly Ringwald Instagram, Soni Razdan Instagram

Rachel- Alaya F

She is Lee’s girlfriend who is also his prom date. She is very accommodating towards Elle and does not mind when she accompanies them to the prom. Having played an understanding and logical person in the movie Jawaani Janemaan, she might be perfect to play this character as well.

Image credit: Meganne Young Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Warren- Varun Dhawan

He is one of the students who go to the same school as Elle, Lee and Noah. At a beach party, he harasses Elle who is later saved by Noah. Known for playing rowdy characters, Varun Dhawan might be able to add to the plot as Warren.

Image credit: Bryon Langley Instagram, Varun Dhawan Instagram

Mia- Alaya F

She is the queen bee of Elle’s school and is known for being a mean girl. Mia also has a crush on Noah and punishes Elle when she fails to bring him to the kissing booth despite her promise. Having great acting skills, Alaya F seems to be ideal for this role.

Image credit: Jessica Sutton Instagram, Sara Ali Khan Instagram

