Saba Azad, Shibani Dandekar Visit Colosseum In Rome; Bond In Vacation Photos

Saba Azad and Shibani Dandekar enjoyed their getaway in Rome. In order to spend their holidays and enjoy some quality time, the two friends jetted off for a short vacation abroad. The duo was seen visiting the Colosseum and feasting on delectable delicacies. Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani also accompanied Saba and Shibani at the event.

In one picture, Shibani was seen clicking a selfie with Saba and another one of their friends, Riya Duggal. While Saba was seen wearing a green dress, Shibani donned a black outfit. Moreover, they were seen posing alongside each other at the Colosseum, which is one of the most-popular vacation spots in Rome, Italy.

Shibani Dandekar, Saba Azad and Riya Duggal shared glimpses from their day out. While Shibani shared a selfie of herself, Riya shared an edited picture of Saba riding a Vespa, with her sitting pillion. Saba shared the picture of a dish, and captioned it, “Yesss laaawd.” Check out their Instagram stories below.





Saba Azad’s relationship with Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad is currently in a relationship with Krrish 3 star Hrithik Roshan. They have been stepping out in public together, showcasing their PDA, and are often praised by the fans. Recently, pictures from the couple’s appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala went viral.

In the pictures, Saba was seen getting a picture clicked with the designer Amit Aggarwal. However, Hrithik Roshan was visible in the background, clutching onto his bae's heels. Many fans lauded Hrithik Roshan for his sweet gesture. Hrithik and Saba received public attention in February 2022 following a dinner date. However, they made their red carpet debut together in May, and have been going strong since. They also support each other at screenings and other events.