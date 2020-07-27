Sushant's Lookalike, Sachin Tiwari, Introduces 'Nepoking' In His Film 'Suicide Or Murder'

TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike, took to his Instagram handle to reveal the antagonist of his recently announced film 'Suicide or Murder: A Star was Lost'. Sharing two posters of the 'the big shot film producer' as 'the nepoking', Sachin Tiwari introduced the character's name who allegedly shares uncanny similarities with Karan Johar.

Director Shamik Maulik recently slammed the speculations that said the movie is a biopic of Sushant. The poster of the film introduces Tiwari as an 'Outsider'. Tiwari in an interview said that he wishes to do a 'good job' and doesn't want to 'disappoint' Sushant's fans with his performance.

Tiwari also opined on the ongoing investigation by Mumbai Police and demanded CBI inquiry and justice for the actor. He asserted that 'people responsible' should be punished.

Talking about the film, according to the reports, the shoot will begin in September and will release by end of this year. The film is produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta.

Sachin will be starring alongside other new actors in the movie whose looks will be revealed soon by the makers. The film will reportedly depict the story of the 'outsiders' in the industry who have to struggle hard without any godfathers in Bollywood. According to media reports, the movie is touted to aim at unraveling the 'real face' of the insiders in Bollywood.

