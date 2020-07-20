Sachin Tiwari To Play Lead In Film Based On Sushant Singh Rajput's Life; First Look Out

A movie inspired by late Sushant Singh Rajput was announced after the untimely death of the actor. Now it is revealed that Tik Tok star Sachin Tiwari, who garnered fame for being Sushant’s lookalike, will play the lead in the film. Read to know more.

Sachin Tiwari as the lead in a movie based on Sushant’s life

Tik Tok star Sachin Tiwari who is considered as a doppelganger of Sushant Singh Rajput has been signed to play the lead in Suicide or Murder. He will be seen playing ‘the outsider’ in the film. An introduction poster was revealed announcing Sachin’s role. Suicide or Murder will show the journey of a boy from small-town who becomes a shining star in the film industry. Check out the first look below.

Suicide or Murder is not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput. It is inspired by the Kai Po Che actor’s life and many other outsiders who allegedly fall prey to nepotism and Bollywood Mafia that prevails in the film industry. The project is developed and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta under his VSG Binger banner. Shamik Maulik will helm the movie. Singer and music director Shraddha Pandit will be composing the soundtrack of Suicide or Murder.

In an interview with a daily, producer Vijay Shekar Gupta disclosed details about the film. He said that they plan to go on floors in mid-September. Suicide or Murder will be shot in Mumbai and Punjab. He mentioned that they are planning to release the film on Christmas 2020. But if the COVID-19 crisis continues, they will be eyeing for a January 26, 2021 release. Vijay Shekar Gupta added that they will be revealing other characters one by one and he assures the audiences that the movie will “definitely unmask the real face” of the insiders of Bollywood.

Tik Tok star Sachin Tiwari garnered recognition for his striking resemblance with Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after the demise of the actor, videos of Sachin were doing the rounds on the internet. In the meanwhile, Vijay Shekar Gupta announced Suicide or Murder and casting calls were made. Now Sachin is all set to make his acting debut in the movie.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide according to post-mortem report by Mumbai Police. Further investigation is currently going on with many celebrities called for interrogation.

