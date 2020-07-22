Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lookalike Sachin Tiwari's Instagram Account Gets Hacked, See Post

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise had plunged his die-hard fans into a state of grief and shock. But they soon found solace when the late actor's lookalike Sachin Tiwari's videos and pictures started going viral on social media. While fans showered immense love on Sachin for his uncanny resemblances and mannerisms to the late actor, recently he took to inform the netizens that his Instagram handle was hacked. Sushant's lookalike revealed this to the fans in the form of a video.

Sachin Tiwari's Instagram account hacked

The video has Sachin thanking the fans for all their love and support towards him. He then goes on to reveal that his Instagram account is hacked. He also reveals his new Instagram handle to the fans and urged them to follow the account and continue showering their love on him. Check out the video shared by Sachin.

Sachin Tiwari to star in a film on Sushant Singh Rajput's life

Sachin will soon be seen in a film that will be based on Sushant's life. He will be stepping into the shoes of the late actor in the movie. Sachin also shared the poster of the same on his social media which sent the fans into a frenzy. The movie is titled Suicide Or Murder and it will be bankrolled by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. The film will be helmed by Shamik Maulik. According to media reports, the makers of the film will start the shooting in mid-September and it will be filmed mainly in Mumbai as well as Punjab. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film on Christmas 2020.

Sachin will be starring alongside other new actors in the movie whose looks will be revealed soon by the makers. The film will reportedly depict the story of the 'outsiders' in the industry who have to struggle hard without any godfathers in Bollywood. According to media reports, the movie is touted to aim at unraveling the 'real face' of the insiders in Bollywood. The poster of the film has Sachin's monochrome picture where one can witness his strong resemblance with the Dil Bechara actor. The poster also has introduced him as 'the outsider'.

