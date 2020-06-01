Last Updated:

'Sad State Of Affairs': Taapsee Pannu Calls Out An Airline For Their 'inefficiency'

Taapsee Pannu on Monday took to her Twitter handle to call out an Indian airline for their 'inefficiency'. Read details inside —

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu on Monday took to her Twitter handle to call out an Indian airline for their 'inefficiency'. Without giving much details, Pannu wrote that there must have been some 'non-manageable crisis' that the airline was defaulted with 'highest level of inefficiency'. 

She concluded the tweet with a saying that in English translates to: 'Passengers are responsible for their own luggage' and added 'hope and effort' in that saying too. She added a hashtag 'Sad State of Affairs'.

The airline replied to Taapsee and wrote, "Dear Ms. Pannu. Sorry to note your disappointment. We would like to look into your concern. Request you to share your booking details via DM so that we may assist you. Thanks, Bhavna." [sic]

Pannu recently lost her grandmother and took to her Instagram handle to mourn her demise. The actor shared a picture from Gurudwara where her last rites were performed with a heart-warming note that said, "The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever. Biji" [sic] 

The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever.... Biji ❤️

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Meanwhile, Taapsee has been entertaining her fans with some interesting throwback pictures and its back-story. Right from the BTS of her films like Pink, Manmarziyaan to those with her family and childhood moments are winning hearts.

The actor had earlier pledged to support the daily wage workers of the film industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. On the professional front, she made headlines for her performance in Thappad earlier this year, once again after its digital premiere.   

