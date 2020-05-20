Taapsee Pannu Shows 'Game Over' Tattoo In Throwback Pic, Recalls Hassle Of Maintaining It

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is unstoppable when it comes to sharing her memories of her personal and professional life while under lockdown. The Thappad actor has relentlessly shared interesting anecdotes along with throwback photos and videos to entertain her fans and followers on social media.

On Wednesday, she shared a photo of the graphic tattoo that she had to maintain as a part of her character Swapna in the 2019 film Game Over, directed by Ashwin Saravanan. She recalled the first day on the sets of the film and captioned the post with her take on the tattoo which became an 'annoying take away' for her.

She wrote, "First day on the set of #GameOver and this tattoo became the annoying take away for me n for everyone who saw the film. I love tattoos personally so I get really excited about getting tattoos done for films but since they r the temporary ones maintaining them becomes a pain especially in the humid Chennai weather. This tattoo actually became my accessory (Since Swapna didn’t wear any accessory anyway 🙄) which was to be handled with a LOT OF care. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

The tattoo of a game controller on her hand had been an integral part of her character in the film where she is pitched against a serial killer and has to fight to save her life. Game Over, co-written by Ashwin and Kaavya Ramkumar, follows the life of Swapna, a wheelchair-bound game designer, who finds herself in the middle of a mysterious home invasion one night.

The film also stars Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Anish Kuruvilla, Sanchana Natarajan and Ramya Subramanian. The film was released on 14 June 2019, and received generally mixed reviews from critics, garnering praise for Taapsee's performance and Ashwin's direction.

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

