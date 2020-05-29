Taapsee Pannu Shares Pic From Her Kitchen, Says 'Some Of Us Can Be Fashionably Messy'

Taapsee Pannu, in the wee hours of the day, shared a stunning picture of herself in her kitchen with some fruits placed around her. Not to miss how Taapsee dolled up at home. As seen in the photo shared, the Badla actor is seen donning a crisp white shirt with a netted skirt. All eyes are on her gladiator boots that glammed up her overall look.

Taapsee Pannu is also seen wearing a bold red lip colour along with a sleek hairdo. With a pair of huge danglers, the Saand Ki Aankh actor looks gorgeous. Taapsee captioned the post as, "Coz this lockdown has gotten the inner master chef out of all of us. Just that some of us can be very fashionably messy." Take a look at her post here.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Shows 'Game Over' Tattoo In Throwback Pic, Recalls Hassle Of Maintaining It

Taapsee shares BTS pic

Taapsee Pannu recently also showed netizens what it was like shooting for her film, Game Over. In the BTS pic, Pannu can be seen chilling on the floor with plaster around her leg. She wrote, "When the final leg of the climax of #GameOver was coming to an end. With weeks of strapping that cast around my leg, weeks of rolling the wheelchair, weeks of night shoots (which I detest ) and finally an output worth celebrating and remembering. P.S- this post could also be like 'life on a set before COVID attack'."

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu’s transformation from when she entered the Bollywood industry till now

Also Read | From Taapsee Pannu to Anushka Sharma: Actors who nailed hand-to-hand combat in films

Earlier, Taapsee shared a photo of the graphic tattoo that she had to maintain on her hand as a part of her character Swapna in the movie, Game Over, directed by Ashwin Saravanan. She recalled the first day on the sets of the film and captioned the post with her take on the tattoo which became an annoying take away for her.

Taapsee's caption read, "First day on the set of #GameOver and this tattoo became the annoying take away for me and for everyone who saw the film. I love tattoos personally so I get really excited about getting tattoos done for films but since they r the temporary ones maintaining them becomes a pain especially in the humid Chennai weather. This tattoo actually became my accessory (Since Swapna didn’t wear any accessory anyway 🙄) which was to be handled with a LOT OF care. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Taapsee Pannu: Whose pairing with Vicky Kaushal was loved more?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.