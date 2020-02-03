'Sadak 2' Actor Sanjay Dutt & Director Mahesh Bhatt's Most Successful Films Till Date

The dynamic duo of Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt are set to come back on the silver screen in 2020. The actor-director duo is working on Sadak 2, which is the sequel of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's superhit film Sadak. The film released 28 years ago in 1991 and was a commercial success. It was highly lauded by the critics and the audience alike. Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, and is slated for release on March 25, 2020. Apart from Sadak 2, take a look at other films Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt have done together in the past.

When dynamic duo of Sanjay Dutt & Mahesh Bhatt came together for a film

Kabzaa (1988)

Image Credit: IMDb

This Sanjay Dutt starrer released in the late 80s. It was a drama-action flick, which revolved around the lives of Rita (Amrita Singh), Ravi (Sanjay Dutt ) and Ranjit Varma (Raj Babbar). Mahesh Bhatt's brilliant direction nudged Kabzaa towards the success ladder. A must-watch film of the Sadak 2 jodi.

Kartoos (1999)

Image Credit: IMDb

Sanjay Dutt gave one of his best performances in Kartoos, a film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. He essayed the character of a convict who tries to help the police. There are lots of twists and turns in the story which kept the audience glued. A great story executed beautifully by the lead actors.

Sadak (1991)

Image Credit: IMDb

There is no way this list will be complete if we do not include Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt's best film so far. Sadak is a romantic drama, which involves action, thrill etc and every possible element a picture should have. Pooja Bhatt's and Sanjay's camaraderie in the film was the highlight of Sadak.

Naam (1986)

Image Credit: IMDb

A blockbuster film by Mahesh Bhatt which added another feather in his cap. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal and Amrita Singh. It is a story about a young boy who somehow gets into trouble and is labeled as a criminal. The film is amidst the most-loved films of Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Gumrah (1993)

Image Credit: IMDb

As the name suggests, Gumrah is a tale about an individual played by Sanjay Dutt, who fails to follow the correct path and gets involved in a case related to drugs. Sridevi and Rahul Roy also played pivotal roles in this crime drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

