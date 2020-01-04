Alia Bhatt's Father Mahesh Bhatt Promotes 'Malang' On 'Sadak 2' Sets In A Unique Way

First look posters of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapur and Kunal Kemmu were released by the makers of the film yesterday. The film is directed by Mohit Suri who has worked with Mahesh Bhatt on various creative collaborations. Though Mallang is not produced by Mahesh Bhatt's production house, the film does share connections with him as Aditya Roy Kapur, who is the leading man in Malang will also feature in Sadak 2. The film will mark Mahesh Bhatt's return to the director's chair after a long time. Now, Alia Bhatt has shared a quirky photo from the sets of Sadak 2 of Mahesh Bhatt.

Also read: Alia Bhatt shares picture from her first working day of 2020

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Alia addressed her father Mahesh Bhatt as 'old man'. She tagged both Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suir in the story as the two have been close to Mahesh Bhatt's production house in the past. Mahesh Bhatt can be seen sporting a face mask with the imprint of a human skull on it. Malang is set to release on February 7, 2019. Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles will release later in 2020. Check out the newly released posters of Malang below -

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy are totally the "beach babes" of Bollywood

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor mobbed at Mumbai airport, escape with security; watch

Also read: Deepika Padukone gets cheeky as Indian Idol 11 contestant tries to woo Alia Bhatt

Also read: How Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and others welcomed New Year 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.