'Dostana 2', 'Sadak 2' And Other Much-anticipated Bollywood Sequels To Watch In 2020

2019 was a real treat to cinema lovers, as filmmakers came up with back-to-back movies to entertain the audience. With big bang movies like Gully Boy, Kabir Singh, War, Dream Girl, Uri: The Surgical Strike topping the charts, filmmakers in Bollywood have now begun a trend of making sequels. Many movies in 2019 got the audiences' thumbs up, getting the cash registers ringing. Here's a list of the much-awaited Bollywood sequels to watch in 2020.

Bollywood sequels in 2020

Love Aaj Kal 2

Even though Love Aaj Kal 2 is not the official title of the film, fans have shared their excitement towards the movie. Reportedly, the movie is a sequel to the popular romantic flick Love Aaj Kal, which was also helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie will star Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. In an interview with a media publication, Kartik said that he was truly excited about the film and that working with Imtiaz Ali had changed his acting process. There are reports that the movie will release on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's Day.

Dostana 2

Dostana 2 is the sequel to the popular romantic comedy Dostana, which released in the year 2008. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the movie featuring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, was a hit at the box office. Dostana 2 will be directed by Collin D'Cunha and will star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar's blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel will not feature the lead cast of the original and will hence not have Akshay playing the role of Dr. Aditya Shrivastav or Vidya Balan in the role of Manjulika. The new lead cast of the movie will include Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

Read | All details about Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2

Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is the remake of the 1991 film Sadak which stars Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The film will star Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt once again and Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur are the newest addition to the cast of the film. Sadak 2 is also special for Mahesh Bhatt fans since the ace director is back on the director’s chair for a film after 20 years. According to reports, the movie is slated to release on March 25, 2020.

Read | 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Who Is Sharvari? Will She Be The New Babli?

Hungama 2

In 2003, filmmaker Priyadarshan delivered Hungama, one of the major comedies remembered till date. The filmmaker with producer Ratan Jain is all set to return and revive the iconic movie with double the laughter and fun. Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and south sensation Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles.

Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Bags 2 Big Films; Says He's Bunty And Not MC Sher

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be directed by Varun V Sharma. He has earlier worked in Salman Khan’s Sultan as a writer. According to the reports by a leading daily, the sequel will witness Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, along with Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari.

Read | Dostana 2 star Janhvi Kapoor's epic 'Ohho' on Lakshya's picture; See pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.