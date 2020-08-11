Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' Poster's Tagline Has Left Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta 'confused'

Ever since its inception and even before its trailer release, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 has been making headlines after getting a mixed response from the masses amid the on-going nepotism in Bollywood debate on social media. On August 10, the makers of Sadak 2 released three character posters of the lead actors from the film including that of Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's. However, the Shootout at Wadala filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was left 'confused' by the tagline of Alia Bhatt's character poster.

Sanjay Gupta has a question for the makers of 'Sadak 2'

The sequel of 1991's Sadak, titled Sadak 2 marks the on-screen reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt after almost two decades. Ahead of the film's OTT release, the makers released Alia, Sanjay and Aditya's character posters across social media. Pooja Bhatt, who also plays a pivotal role in the film, took to her Twitter handle to share the poster of her younger sister from the film, and its tagline read, "असली हिम्मत वो होती है जो डर के बावजूद भी जुटानी पड़ती है". She also revealed that the trailer of the film will be released today, i.e. August 11, 2020, in her tweet.

However, the director-producer, Sanjay Gupta had a question for the makers of the film regarding Alia's tagline. Retweeting Pooja Bhatt's character poster tweet, Gupta wrote, "Ok I’m a little confused with this line. हिम्मत तो डर के बावजूद ही जुटानी पड़ती है ना???". Although Pooja is yet to respond to the filmmaker's question, the film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi was quick to respond to his tweet with a Jaaved Jaaferi meme from the film Salaam Namaste, which read, "Eggjacktly".

Check out their tweets below:

Ok I’m a little confused with this line. हिम्मत तो डर के बावजूद ही जुटानी पड़ती है ना??? https://t.co/x74DZxRgGI — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) August 11, 2020

About Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is a sequel of the Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak, which released in 1991. The blockbuster hit was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and its sequel is also helmed by him, marking the comeback of the filmmaker after 1999's Kartoos. Meanwhile, Sadak 2's plot will revolve around Sanjay's character Ravi, from the original film, and will showcase how he turns an alcoholic after Pooja's demise. However, his life changes after he meets Alia's character, who takes on a fake godman running an ashram, played by Makarand Deshpande. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

