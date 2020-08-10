Sanjay Dutt Gives Intense Look On 'Sadak 2' First Look Poster; See Pic Inside

The makers of the much-awaited film Sadak 2 have unveiled the first look poster of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays a crucial role in the film. The poster has already been garnering praise and comments as Sanjay’s first look from 'Sadak 2' is finally out.

Taking to Instagram, the makers revealed the first look of Sanjay Dutt’s character. In the picture, one can notice Sanjay giving some tough, intense looks. The actor can be seen sporting a black kurta and a thick zipper jacket.

One can also notice the bruises and bloodstains on his face. Sanjay is also holding a clay pot with smoke coming out of it. Apart from this, one can also notice a huge frame of Pooja Bhatt in the background. She is seen giving a smirk look on her face, the picture looks quite surreal in the background.

Along with the post, the makers also went on to write, “Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain”. Take a look at the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt below.

Fans went all out to comment all things nice on the post. Fans and netizens went on praise Sanjay Dutt’s intense looks from the poster. While the other fans also went on to write how excited they were for the release of the film. One of the users wrote, “will definitely watch this movie”. While the other one wrote, “Can’t wait to watch this Amazing Sadak 2”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the film

Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 is a sequel to the film released in 1991, which starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. After many years, the film will mark Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director. The film reportedly is about a troubled man called Ravi (played by Sanjay Dutt). The film will also demonstrate how he is supporting a young woman who is out to expose this bogus ashram-run guru. The trailer of the film will release on August 11, 2020, and will premiere on August 28, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar.

