Pooja Bhatt Celebrates 'journey Of Sadak 2' With Some Unseen Photos From Sets; See Pics

Pooja Bhatt, who plays a pivotal part in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, recently shared a few unseen photos from the sets of the film. Sharing the pictures on social media, Bhatt wrote: "Since the journey IS the destination, here’s celebrating the journey that was #Sadak2" (sic). The movie that stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, is the sequel to 1991 hit movie Sadak.

Pooja Bhatt described her shooting experience as magical. She said, "Once a film releases it belongs to the world. But the process, that magical process, is something that only the ones who had the privilege of experiencing can call their own." (sic)

Check out Pooja Bhatt's post:

Since the journey IS the destination,here’s celebrating the journey that was #Sadak2 Once a film releases it belongs to the world.But the process,that magical process,is something that only the ones who had the privilege of experiencing can call their own. pic.twitter.com/enzwYPk4S4 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 11, 2020

Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt reunite for Sadak 2

Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who played lovers in Sadak (1991), will reportedly reprise their roles in the sequel. While Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt's chemistry in the first part was appreciated, the same is expected from the upcoming film. The trailer of the forthcoming movie will be released on Tuesday, August 11.

Sadak 2 also reunites Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur after Abhishek Varman's Kalank (2019). Sadak 2 is written and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who shares the author credit with Pushpdeep Bhardwaj of Jalebi fame. The Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer is jointly produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios.

Sadak 2 to premiere online on Disney+ Hotstar

The Sanjay Dutt starrer was supposed to release in July 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Sadak 2 decided to release the film on OTT and skip the theatrical release. The movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

Besides Sadak 2, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. All of the above-mentioned films were to get a theatrical release. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the films decided to release the movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

