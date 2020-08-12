'Sadak 2' & 5 Other Bollywood Movie Trailers That Were Majorly Disliked On YouTube

Sadak 2's trailer was dropped on August 12, 2020. Fans did not seem to be very impressed with the trailer of the Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer, as many have disliked it on YouTube. Here are five other Hindi language movies, whose trailers were majorly disliked by the audience on YouTube. Read ahead.

Sadak 2 trailer on YouTube

Bollywood movie trailers that were disliked by the audience on YouTube

A Flying Jatt (2016)

A Flying Jatt is an action-adventure comedy movie, written and directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie casts Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nathan Jones as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a superhero who fights crime and protects people against evil. The movie currently has 27,000 dislikes on YouTube.

PM Narendra Modi (2019)

PM Narendra Modi is a biographical drama, directed by Omung Kumar. The movie was written by Anirudh Chawla and cast Darshan Kumaar, Vivek Oberoi, and Boman Irani as the lead characters. The movie is a biography of India’s current Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi. The movie currently has 92,000 dislikes on YouTube.

Student of the Year 2 (2019)

Student of the Year 2 is a romantic drama, directed by Punit Malhotra. The movie was written by Paulomi Dutta and Karan Johar. The movie cast Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria as the lead characters. The plot of the movie revolves around the love life of three college-going students. The movie currently has 2,37,000 dislikes on YouTube.

Befikre (2016)

Befikre is a romantic comedy-drama, written and directed by Aditya Chopra. The movie cast Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around two free-spirited people, who fall in love with each other. The movie currently has 2,91,000 dislikes on YouTube.

Race 3 (2018)

Race 3 is an action thriller, directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie is written by Shiraz Ahmed and cast Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Bobby Deol as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the relationships and loyalties of a criminal family. The movie currently has 2,36,000 dislikes on YouTube.

