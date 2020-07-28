Team Kangana Ranaut Slams Stars 'going Gaga' At Alia Bhatt's Throwback, Ignoring Sushant

Team Kangana Ranaut is not in any mood to lose steam in the battle seeking ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has been naming and ‘shaming’ the celebrities who she feels are ‘responsible’ for the Chhichhore star’s death or haven't expressed appropriate support. After lashing out at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, the team this time lashed out at more stars, like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan for being silent on Sushant’s case, while liking a throwback snap of Alia Bhatt.

Kangana slams love for Alia, silence on Sushant

Alia Bhatt had recently joined the bandwagon of the viral ‘Black and White Challenge’ where stars have been posting their monochrome photos, and tagging other women to express their respect, solidarity and love to them. Alia 'spread love' by sharing a throwback pic as a kid. The post received love from Ranveer, Deepika, Hrithik, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Bipasha Basu, Manish Malhotra and other stars.

Here’s the post

However, Team Kangana was not pleased and responded to a post, that had questioned the stars ‘going gaga’ over the post, but not saying anything for Sushant, his family and India’s public.

Look at these Bollywood stars casually going gaga over Alia's childhood photo, when the whole nation is grieving for Sushant.

It's there way of saying that they don't give a damn about Sushant, his family and India's public. pic.twitter.com/yUTDKLBTDS — !!!Reet!!!! (@CuriousReet) July 28, 2020

कितना मामूली है outsider का खून यहाँ इस इंडस्ट्री में की आलिया भट्ट की फ़ोटो पे सुशांत की हत्या से ज़्यादा reaction आता है, वाह रे इंडस्ट्री वाह !!! — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

They termed it as the ‘game of perception’ how they were applauding Alia, but did not utter a word for Sushant’s justice. Using sarcasm with ‘wah re industry’, they termed the blood of an ’outsider’ as so ‘ordinary’ that Alia’s picture received more love than that of Sushant’s sister Shweta posting his throwback snap recently.

The team asked why the ‘mafia clowns’ had not liked the photo of 'genius Physics Olympiad winner genuinely good actor Sushant', asking if he was not cute.

Sushant’s sister posted this picture, none of the mafia clowns liked it or commented on Sushant’s cuteness, why? Is he not cute as a kid ? pic.twitter.com/ZZWH35P1zd — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

Previously, Kangana on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know, had slammed Alia for accepting an award for the film Gully Boy, despite it being an ‘mediocre’ act. She claimed Mahesh Bhatt was among the names who had ‘systematically sabotaged’ Sushant’ career. The Tanu Weds Manu star also got into a war of words with Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker after they did not take kindly to Kangana referring to them as ‘B-grade actresses.’

