'Sadak 2': Alia Bhatt & Aditya Roy Kapur’s First Look Will Leave Fans Wanting For More

Alia Bhatt recently took to her social media to share her much-anticipated look from the movie, Sadak 2. The actor also shared her co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt's look from the film. The Raazi actor's look from the film will inevitably make one excited for the film.

Alia Bhatt's first look screams intrigue

Talking about her look, the poster has Alia sporting an intense and intriguing expression. One can see a flaming silhouette near her hair. In the background of the poster, there is a picture of a hermit which is presumably linked to the actor's character from the film. Alia shared her look from the film and gave out a hard-hitting caption along with it.

She wrote in the caption saying, 'Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain.' By the given tagline, it seems that her character will represent a strong and fierce personality who will face a battle of her own in the film. Take a look at Alia's first look from Sadak 2.

Aditya Roy Kapur's look is all about love

The Gully Boy actor also shared the first look of Aditya from the film. The poster has Aditya sporting a grey t-shirt along with a striped blue jacket. He can be seen flashing a shy and naughty smile in the picture. The actor captioned the poster saying, 'Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal.' The caption seems to be the lyrics of a romantic number from the movie. Reportedly, Aditya essays the role of Alia's love interest in the film. Take a look at the poster below.

The Kalank actor also revealed that the trailer of the film will be releasing tomorrow that is on August 11, 2020. The film will be releasing on August 28, 2020, on the OTT platform, Disney Hotstar Plus. The movie also stars Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapoor, and Akshay Anand in pivotal roles. The movie also marks the first collaboration of Alia with her father Mahesh Bhatt who has helmed the film. It is produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. The film is written by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt.

