Saiee Manjrekar: The Dabangg 3 Star's Best Photos That Will Give You Style Goals

Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress in the third installation of the Dabangg series. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Dabangg 3 is just a day away from hitting the box office and Salman Khan fans cannot contain their excitement. Saiee Manjrekar will make her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3 alongside Salman. The debutant is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dabangg 3 with great spirit. The daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar is super excited for the release of her film and her social media handle is flooded with photos from her promotions for Dabangg 3. The aspiring actress has also given her fans some great style goals with her photos on her social media handle.

Saiee Manjrekar's Instagram: Take some style notes from the Dabangg 3 actress

Saiee Manjrekar gives some quirky vibes with her sporty outfit. She has added a twist to the rather casual attire. Saiee Manjrekar sports a plain white tank top with blue jeans. Her denim has adorable images of Tom and Jerry. She also dons a pair of blank chunky trainers and multiple chain necklaces to complete her look.

Saiee Manjrekar looks stunning in this quirky ruffled attire. The Dabangg 3 actress has paired up a printed ruffled blouse with sheer beige layered lehenga beneath. She has gracefully carried her dupatta as she poses into the camera.

READ:Saiee Manjrekar Unveils New 'Dabangg 3' Poster, Terms It As Decade's 'baddest Fight Ever'

READ:Saiee Manjrekar's Viral Throwback Picture With Salman Khan Has A Cute Backstory

Saiee Manjrekar's photos have taken over the internet as her fan base grows by the day. The actress has paired a stunning outfit in this post. She dons a white shirt with a brown slim top over. Saiee has worn dark brown shiny pants. The debutant has kept her look chic and modern with no accessories and bold makeup.

READ:Dabangg 3 New Promo Shows The Love Story Between Salman Khan And Saiee Manjrekar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.