Saiee Manjrekar's Viral Throwback Picture With Salman Khan Has A Cute Backstory

Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise, titled Dabangg 3. The movie Dabangg 3 also marks the Bollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar, who is also the daughter of Mahesh Majrekar. Saiee Manjrekar will reportedly be seen playing the role of Khushi in Dabangg 3 who is Chulbul Panday’s (played by Salman Khan) love interest.

An old picture of Saiee Manjrekar and Salman Khan has gone viral and has created a lot of buzz around social media. Fans of Salman Khan have gone crazy after looking at the picture. It has been speculated that the picture might be of the year 2007, or around that time by looking at Salman’s look. The picture sees Salman posing with young Saiee Manjrekar. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Saiee Manjrekar revealed the story behind the viral picture.

Saiee said that the picture was clicked at Salman's residence and that she has a vivid memory of the day. Her father was going to the superstar's place for a meeting and she asked her father to take her along because Saiee wanted to meet him. Saiee further added that she was hungry and Salman offered her a tray filled with chocolates. She also revealed that she had even preserved the wrappers of the chocolates.

About the movie Dabangg 3

The third instalment of the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3 starring Salman, is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by the renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva and written by Dilip Shukla. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan who had earlier directed Dabangg 2. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a cop named Chulbul Pandey. He is known for his unique ways of dealing with an issue. The film has a good dose of action, drama, and romance for the viewers. The film also stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Mouni Roy in key roles too.

