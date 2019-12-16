Dabangg 3 New Promo Shows The Love Story Between Salman Khan And Saiee Manjrekar

The makers of Dabangg 3 have got fans excited with their promotional activities. Recently, fans were lucky enough to witness a new dialogue promo featuring Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. The makers have already released two promos before the one which features the debutant. In the first promo, had Kiccha Sudeep and Salman Khan delivering some action-packed dialogues and sequences. The second promo featured Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha reprising their roles in an emotional scene. Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share the new dialogue promo which hits at a connection between Shah Rukh Khan. Read more to know about the latest promo released by the makers of Dabangg 3.

Latest Promo of Dabangg 3

In the film, Saiee will be playing the role of Khushi, who is going to be seen romancing along with the younger version of Salman Khan. The two have amazingly depicted the innocent love story of Chulbul and Khushi along with a Shah Rukh Khan link in the latest dialogue cut. In the promo, Salman feels threatened by Khushi’s fondness for SRK while she was looking at the poster of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Salman’s reaction in the film is not negative but gives the audience a hit of how his character is going to be during his early years. The project is directed by legendary choreographer Prabhudheva and it is supposed to hit the cinemas on December 20, this year and the fans could expect to see some more sneak peeks from the film before its release. Watch the trailer of the film below.

