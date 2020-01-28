Saiee Manjrekar Looks Elegant In These Steal-worthy Traditional Styles, See Pics

Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, made her Bollywood debut with Pradhudeva’s Dabangg 3, opposite Salman Khan. She has created her own unique place in the hearts of the audience and is also quite popular on social media. Her pictures garner thousands of likes and comments from her fans and followers. Here are Saiee Manjrekar elegant looks in these steal-worthy traditional style outfits-

Saiee Manjrekar looks elegant in these steal-worthy traditional styles

Saiee Manjrekar has donned a chocolate brown colour Anarkali. The Anarkali has red and golden embroidery all over it, that is giving the outfit a glow. Saiee has let the net dupatta flow naturally. She has kept her straight hair open, giving it a middle partition. She wore long earrings and kept the makeup minimal.

Saiee Manjrekar is seen posing in an onion peel colour lehenga. The blouse of the lehenga is a cold shoulder type and has minimal shimmer on the left side of her strap. The skirt of the lehenga has fur all over, that gives the outfit a new and quirky look. She has worn long earrings and kept her long and wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She has given her makeup a nude and natural look.

