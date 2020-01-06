Saiee Manjrekar's Black Barbie Top Is True Nostalgia; See Pictures

Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar is quite popular on social media. Her pictures garner thousands of likes and comments from her fans and followers. The young actor, recently made her debut with Prabhideva’s Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan in the lead. Saiee took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself in the all-black outfit. Read to see her cute pictures from her social media handle.

Saiee Manjrekar looks pretty in her latest pictures

In the above pictures, the actor is seen in an all-black outfit. She wore a black crop-top which has a Barbie caption in pink colour. The text also has a dumbbell sign in white. For lower, she wore a pair of black jeggings. She accessorised her look with a diamond bracelet in the left hand and wore a pair of flats. She opted for a wavy hair-do and low make-up to give a charming look. In a sun-kissed picture, the actor is looking delightful and pleasant. The actor captioned it as, "in a barbie world 🤷🏻‍♀️", which surely shows her true nostalgic mood.

Saiee's last outing

Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead, the film is the third film from the Dabangg franchise. The much-anticipated action entertainer marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, the film released on December 20 and has worked wonders with the audience since its release.

