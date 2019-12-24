Saiee Manjrekar Rings In Birthday With Salman Khan And 'Dabangg 3' Team, See Pics

The month of festivals, December has turned out to be special for the cast and crew of Dabangg 3, as the film managed to hit the right chords at the box office. Moreover, Saiee Manjrekar, who marked her debut in Bollywood with Dabangg 3, recently turned 21 on December 23, 2019. While fans and celebrities wished Saiee Manjrekar on her birthday, the new Bollywood entrant celebrated her day in a unique way. Here are the details.

Saiee Manjrekar celebrates her birthday with the Dabangg team

As Saiee Manjrekar celebrated her 21st birthday on Monday, pictures from the actor’s exclusive birthday bash stormed the social media platforms. In the viral pictures, Saiee Manjrekar can be seen celebrating her day with her Dabangg co-stars, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan. Saiee’s parents, Mahesh Manjrekar and Medha Manjrekar, too, graced the occasion. In the pictures, Saiee can be seen in an all-black ensemble, as the actor opted for a shimmery black blouse with puffed trousers. As the celebration proceeded, Saiee was seen consoling her teary-eyed mother, Medha. Take a look at the pictures and videos from the birthday bash:

Dabangg 3

Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg franchise. The much-anticipated action entertainer marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 released on December 20 and has worked wonders with the audience since its release, as the cop drama has reportedly collected ₹50 crores.

