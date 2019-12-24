WATCH: Saiee Manjrekar & Salman Khan Groove Together At Former's B'day Bash

Saiee Manjrekar celebrated her 21st birthday on Monday, pictures from the actor’s exclusive birthday bash stormed the social media platforms. In the viral pictures, Saiee Manjrekar can be seen celebrating her day with her Dabangg co-stars, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan. Saiee’s parents, Mahesh Manjrekar and Medha Manjrekar, too, graced the occasion. In the pictures, Saiee can be seen in an all-black ensemble, as the actor opted for a shimmery black blouse with puffed trousers. As the celebration proceeded, Saiee was seen consoling her teary-eyed mother, Medha.

In a video that surfaced on the internet, Saiee can be seen burning up the dance floor with Salman Khan. The duo can be seen matching steps to the beats of the music. Watch the video below-

Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg franchise. The much-anticipated action entertainer marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 released on December 20 and has worked wonders with the audience since its release, as the cop drama has reportedly collected ₹50 crores.

