Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep Had To Fight Salman Khan For 23 Days; Here's Why

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. This will be the third time Salman Khan will entertain his fans as Chulbul Pandey. This is also the second time we will be seeing a south Indian actor play the main antagonist in a Dabangg movie. The filmmakers managed to get a new villain this time, named Balli, played by superstar Kiccha Sudeep. According to reports, Sudeep had undergone vigorous training sessions to cope up with Salman’s action scenes in the movie. While interacting with an entertainment portal, Kiccha spoke about his experience with Salman Khan and the time it took him to film the climax of the movie. Here is all you should know about it.

Dabangg 3 villain Kiccha Sudeep talks about shooting the climax with Salman Khan

Kiccha Sudeep, while interacting with an entertainment portal, said that it took about 23 days to complete the climax scenes and that he had to fight Salman for 23 days. Sudeep added that the best part of the fight is that, till the last moment, there was no fight and both are tough on each other. It was madness as both Salman and Sudeep have shot moments that cover everything from fists to wrist fights.

Kiccha Sudeep added that they almost shot Salman for 24 to 25 days, which included the first 3 days of dialogues and build-ups and everything else. After this, they fought for 23 whole days. Kiccha also said that it is one of the biggest climaxes he has ever shot. He also expressed that the fight is not stylishly choreographed but is like two animals hitting each other.

Sudeep also expressed that the fight scene is like once Salman hits him [Kiccha Sudeep], he falls and whatever he finds is the next weapon of attack. He also added that the final edit of the fight is mind-blowing and looks awesome. He also mentioned that the fight scene was shot through different weathers and during the last leg. Sudeep added that being the villain was tough as he had to fall a lot and it created a lot of dust, which made it difficult for him to breathe.

