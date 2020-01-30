Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Ditched Their Swanky Car For An Auto Rickshaw Ride; Here's Why

Saif Ali Khan has quite an expensive taste when it comes to cars. The actor is known to own a huge collection of swanky, luxurious cars that he just cannot stop obsessing about. However, much to his fans' surprise, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he once ditched his swanky ride and opted for an auto-rickshaw ride with his adorable son Taimur Ali Khan.

As Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman, he recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show where he went on to reveal that sometimes he likes to ditch his cars and opt for auto-rickshaws. The reason? Well, Saif feels that commuting in autorickshaws can be hassle-free. Saif Ali Khan also revealed that Taimur and he take auto rides to avoid traffic and not the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Saif Ali Khan had shared that Taimur Ali Khan is going through a different phase at home. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor even shared that Taimur gets furious when someone says ‘no’ to him. Taimur Ali Khan is also considered by his fans as one of the most loved kids of the Hindi film industry. He is used to all the love and attention of the paparazzi, but reportedly he is not friendly with paparazzi anymore as the Khan family has often been subjected to ruckus given their fan following.

All about Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla has been making headlines as it marks the debut film of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla and also has Saif Ali Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. Last evening, Kareena joined Saif and Jawaani Jaaneman’s team for a special screening. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and slated to release on January 31, 2020.

Image courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

